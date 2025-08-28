Indian Consulate's New Chancery Inaugurated In Seattle

14:05





The new chancery premises are located in the heart of downtown Seattle (1015, 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA -98104) at the Federal Reserve Building and spread over two floors: the first floor houses the consular section and is open for visitors of consular services and the public while the eleventh floor houses the administrative and commercial wings.





The location had earlier served as the Seattle branch of the Federal Bank of San Francisco from 1951 to 2008 and has been listed in the US federal government's National Register of Historic Places since 2013.





Following the initiation of its consular operations in July 2024, the consulate has provided services to nearly 23,722 applicants from its consular jurisdiction covering Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska.-- ANI

The new chancery premises of the consulate general of India in Seattle were officially inaugurated on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 by India's Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, in the presence of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, US Senator Maria Cantwell and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.