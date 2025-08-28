HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India must impose higher tariffs on US imports: Kejriwal

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
12:55
image
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that India impose higher tariffs on US imports, asserting that the whole country will support this decision. 

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Central government has decided to waive off 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from the US, which could impact the business of local farmers here. There was no immediate reaction from the Central government. The AAP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision could prove detrimental for India's farmers. He demanded that the government impose higher tariffs on US imports. 

"Other countries did not bow down. They imposed higher tariffs. We should also impose higher tariffs. If the US is imposing 50 per cent tariffs, we should double the tariffs to 100 per cent. The whole country will support this decision. No country can afford to offend India. We are a nation of 140 crore people," he said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'My friend lay on top of me, he got shot but saved me'
LIVE! 'My friend lay on top of me, he got shot but saved me'

JD-U To Contest More Seats Than BJP
JD-U To Contest More Seats Than BJP

'JD-U is not ready to take the political risk of playing second fiddle to the BJP in state politics.'

Minneapolis shooter had 'Nuke India' scribbled on gun
Minneapolis shooter had 'Nuke India' scribbled on gun

A shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had 'Nuke India' written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him.

Pandering To Trump Means Serial Humiliation
Pandering To Trump Means Serial Humiliation

'No respite from economic pain is worth the loss of dignity and self-respect,' asserts former foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV