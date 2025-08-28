HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Himachal flood fury: 310 dead, Rs 2,623 losses, 534 roads blocked

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
11:38
image
The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 310 lives since June 20, with 158 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered disasters, and 152 deaths caused by road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative report, covering the period from June 20 to August 27, shows that 369 people have been injured and 38 remain missing. The heavy rains have also taken a toll on livestock, with 1,852 animals and 25,755 poultry birds lost during the season. Public and private property damage is extensive. 

Losses to public infrastructure, including roads, water supply systems, and power lines, have been pegged at over Rs 2,44,000 lakh, while private property damages, including houses, shops, cow sheds, and crops, are valued at more than Rs 18,000 lakh, bringing the total estimated loss to Rs 2,62,336.38 lakh. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'India needs to stay united, must stand up to US bullying'
LIVE! 'India needs to stay united, must stand up to US bullying'

Minneapolis shooter had 'Nuke India' scribbled on gun
Minneapolis shooter had 'Nuke India' scribbled on gun

A shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had 'Nuke India' written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him.

Pandering To Trump Means Serial Humiliation
Pandering To Trump Means Serial Humiliation

'No respite from economic pain is worth the loss of dignity and self-respect,' asserts former foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

Florida Governor Slams H-1B Visas As 'Total Scam'
Florida Governor Slams H-1B Visas As 'Total Scam'

'Most of them (<em>H-1Bs</em>) are from one country, India, there's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV