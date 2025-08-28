Himachal flood fury: 310 dead, Rs 2,623 losses, 534 roads blocked

11:38





The cumulative report, covering the period from June 20 to August 27, shows that 369 people have been injured and 38 remain missing. The heavy rains have also taken a toll on livestock, with 1,852 animals and 25,755 poultry birds lost during the season. Public and private property damage is extensive.





Losses to public infrastructure, including roads, water supply systems, and power lines, have been pegged at over Rs 2,44,000 lakh, while private property damages, including houses, shops, cow sheds, and crops, are valued at more than Rs 18,000 lakh, bringing the total estimated loss to Rs 2,62,336.38 lakh. -- ANI

The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 310 lives since June 20, with 158 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered disasters, and 152 deaths caused by road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).