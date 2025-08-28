HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heroin worth Rs 2 cr seized in UP's Chandauli, 1 held

Thu, 28 August 2025
20:33
File image
A man was arrested Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Thursday with over 1 kg of heroin worth around Rs 2 crore, the police said.

According to the police, the contraband was being transported from Rajasthan and was meant to be supplied in Jamaniya area of the neighbouring Ghazipur district.

Circle officer Krishna Murari said a team from Mughalsarai Kotwali police station received a tip-off that a man carrying suspicious material was standing near the GTR bridge.

The police team rushed to the spot and found a man carrying a bag near Mansarovar Pokhara. 

On searching the bag, two packets containing 1.12 kg of heroin and Rs 1,000 in cash were recovered, Murari said.

The consignment is worth about Rs 2 crore, the police said. 

The accused was identified as Sitaram Bheel (24), a resident of Gujaroki Mowran village in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, they said.

A case has been registered against Bheel and he has been sent to jail, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI

