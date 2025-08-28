Govt extends import duty exemption on cotton till Dec 2025

13:03





The move is aimed at ensuring adequate availability of cotton for the domestic textile industry, according to a Ministry of Finance press release. It also stated that further notifications will follow.





The release noted, "To augment availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector, the Central Government had temporarily exempted the import duty on cotton from 19th August 2025 till 30th September 2025. In order to support exporters further, the Central Government has decided to extend the import duty exemption on cotton (HS 5201) from 30th September 2025 till 31st December 2025."





The government had earlier given temporary relief to the sector by exempting import duty on cotton between August 19, 2025 and September 30, 2025. Now, the exemption has been extended by another three months to support exporters and the textile sector. -- ANI

To give relief to the textile sector from the US tariffs, the Central Government on Thursday announced to extend the exemption of import duty on cotton till December 31, 2025.