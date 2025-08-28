Gordon Ramsay's Burgers Will Cost Between Rs 500 And Rs 1,000!

14:17





Last week, he launched his Street Burger outlet at the revamped terminal 1 at Delhi airport. This marks only the fourth airport worldwide -- after London Heathrow, Doha, and Hong Kong -- where Ramsay has opened an outlet under his own brand.





Ramsay's India entry has been made possible through an exclusive licensing partnership with Travel Food Services, one of the country's largest airport food and beverage operators.





Street Burger, which debuted globally in 2020, will expand to six outlets across major Indian airports by 2027. Delhi is the first stop.





The next, TFS marketing head Vikram Verma says, will be Navi Mumbai's upcoming airport, which is set to begin operations later this year.





Unlike Delhi, that outlet will carry Ramsay's Street Pizza brand.





"We are targeting consumers between 25 and 45 who are well travelled and familiar with Ramsay. What we are selling is a gourmet burger in the Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 range, so we don't compete with McDonald's or Burger King," says Verma.





A meal for two -- including fries and smoothies -- will cost an average Rs 2,000, according to the company.





Familiar staples such as Golden Fried Chicken and the Hell's Kitchen Burger will be available, while a conscious localisation effort has also been made.





The Indian menu introduces options such as the Tandoori Paneer Burger, Butternut Bhaji Burger and Vegan Soya-based Bites. The question is whether Indian flyers, spoilt for choice at airports, will pay a premium for Ramsay's gourmet burgers.





-- Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard

