Gaming operator moves HC against online games ban

19:24





The HC will take up the petition, questioning the validity of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 on August 30.





The matter was mentioned before Justice B M Shyam Prasad, who directed that it be listed for hearing on Saturday.





The law, which received Presidential assent on August 22 after being cleared by both Houses of Parliament, prohibits the operation of "online money games" and restricts associated banking services and advertisements.





The prohibition extends not only to games offered within India but also to platforms operating from outside the country. Under the Act, an "online money game" refers to any internet-based game -- whether of skill, chance, or a combination -- where players pay a fee, stake, or deposit money with the expectation of monetary or other rewards. -- PTI

