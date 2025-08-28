Gadkari's highway construction slows to 27 km/day

10:23





The report data highlighted that the rate of construction, which stood at 37 km per day in FY21, has now dropped to 27 km per day in FY26 (projected). The report noted that the slowdown is due to lower awarding of projects, execution challenges, and many Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects awaiting appointed dates (AD).





It also shared that execution pace is expected to decline by 7-10 per cent during FY26. At the same time, the sector is witnessing increased competitive intensity for NH-HAM bids, further adding pressure on developers. -- ANI

The rate of national highway construction in terms of kilometers per day has slowed down in the recent years showing the moderation in pace of construction, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.