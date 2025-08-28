HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Flood situation in Punjab serious'

Thu, 28 August 2025
Punjab Minister Aman Arora acknowledged the seriousness of the situation caused by heavy rainfall in Punjab and other northern states, and assured that the state government is working with utmost caution to mitigate the impact of the recent heavy rain and flooding. 

While speaking to ANI on Thursday, Arora said, "The heavy rainfall in the entire Punjab and other northern states has made the situation serious, but the Punjab CM, the entire cabinet, administration, and ordinary people are working on it with utmost caution. Every kind of help is being provided." Arora highlighted the efforts being made to rescue people, their animals and belongings, and provide food and other essential supplies. "People are being rescued, their animals and goods are being moved, and food and other supplies are being provided to them," he said. -- ANI

