First made-in-India chips to roll out soon: Minister

23:20

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw





CG Semi's G1 or pilot facility was inaugurated by Vaishnaw along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.





"CG Pilot line has started from today. It is a very important milestone in India's semiconductor journey. Among all the plants that started (chip) projects in Gujarat, CG Semi plant is first one to start pilot line," Vaishnaw said.





He said that the pilot line helps customers in testing the chips before placing the order.





"Hopefully we will have first Made in India chip rolled out of this plant very soon," Vaishnaw said.





The G1 facility will operate at a peak capacity of approximately 5 lakh units per day.





The facility is equipped to handle end-to-end chip assembly, packaging, testing, and post-test services.





Backed by central and state governments, and in collaboration with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics, CG Semi is investing over Rs 7,600 crore (around USD 870 million) over five years to develop two facilities (G1 and G2) in Sanand, Gujarat.





CG Semi is on track to commence commercial production in calendar year 2026, as committed under India Semiconductor Mission. -- PTI

