HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

First made-in-India chips to roll out soon: Minister

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
23:20
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Semiconductor company CG Semi is expected to roll out the first Made in India chip from its pilot facility here soon, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. 

CG Semi's G1 or pilot facility was inaugurated by Vaishnaw along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. 

"CG Pilot line has started from today. It is a very important milestone in India's semiconductor journey. Among all the plants that started (chip) projects in Gujarat, CG Semi plant is first one to start pilot line," Vaishnaw said. 

He said that the pilot line helps customers in testing the chips before placing the order. 

"Hopefully we will have first Made in India chip rolled out of this plant very soon," Vaishnaw said. 

The G1 facility will operate at a peak capacity of approximately 5 lakh units per day. 

The facility is equipped to handle end-to-end chip assembly, packaging, testing, and post-test services. 

Backed by central and state governments, and in collaboration with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics, CG Semi is investing over Rs 7,600 crore (around USD 870 million) over five years to develop two facilities (G1 and G2) in Sanand, Gujarat. 

CG Semi is on track to commence commercial production in calendar year 2026, as committed under India Semiconductor Mission. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! First made-in-India chips to roll out soon: Minister
LIVE! First made-in-India chips to roll out soon: Minister

Gaming operator moves HC against online games ban
Gaming operator moves HC against online games ban

Head Digital Works, operator of 'A23 Rummy', has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court against the recently passed Central Act banning money-based online games, marking the first legal challenge to the legislation. The court will...

Shinde visits Raj Thackeray for Ganesh festival
Shinde visits Raj Thackeray for Ganesh festival

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited MNS president Raj Thackeray's residence during the Ganesh festival, following a similar visit by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde subtly criticized Uddhav and emphasized the non-political...

Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state
Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, an official said on Thursday.

Flood fury from Himachal to Kerala; J-K breathes easy
Flood fury from Himachal to Kerala; J-K breathes easy

Heavy rains across India have led to widespread flooding, causing damage to infrastructure, displacement of residents, and disruption of normal life. Rescue efforts are underway in affected areas.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV