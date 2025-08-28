HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED grills arrested TMC MLA's aunt in school jobs 'scam' for nearly 7 hrs

Thu, 28 August 2025
After arresting Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned his paternal aunt for at least seven hours in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in school recruitments, a senior official of the agency said.

Maya Saha, a TMC councillor of Sainthia Municipality in neighbouring Birbhum district, and her husband were questioned by the officers of the central probe agency for their alleged involvement in the recruitment scam, he said.

"We are questioning his aunt, who is also a senior leader of the party. We have found her name involved in several land-grabbing cases," the official said.

The Enforcement Department (ED) officials on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of Saha's aunt in Birbhum.

Maya, while entering the ED office at the CGO Complex in Kolkata, rejected the allegations of her involvement in the corruption.

"All the allegations made against me are completely baseless. My husband has been running a business for 40 years. There is no money from corruption involved," she said.

Later, after coming out of the ED office, she said that, as asked, they submitted documents in connection with their savings in their banks and other properties.

"In case there is a need, the ED officers may call us again," she said. -- PTI

