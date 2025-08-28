Diamond polishers stare at up to 30 pc loss due to US tariffs

16:33





An additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian products entering the American market came to effect on Wednesday after the US administration's move to penalise India for purchasing Russian oil. This is on top of the 25 per cent the reciprocal tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump in April. During 2024-25, the revenue of the natural diamond polishing industry in India stood at around USD 16 billion, Crisil Ratings said in a report.





The blow will follow a 40 per cent degrowth over the past three fiscals because of a fall in both prices and sales volume of natural diamonds as demand in the US and China dropped, and competition from lab-grown diamonds rose, it added. -- PTI

India's natural diamond polishing industry faces a 28-30 per cent fall in revenues to USD 12.50 billion in this financial year as the steep 50 per cent tariff imposed on Indian exports by the US kicks in, a report said on Thursday.