HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Diamond polishers stare at up to 30 pc loss due to US tariffs

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
16:33
image
India's natural diamond polishing industry faces a 28-30 per cent fall in revenues to USD 12.50 billion in this financial year as the steep 50 per cent tariff imposed on Indian exports by the US kicks in, a report said on Thursday. 

An additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian products entering the American market came to effect on Wednesday after the US administration's move to penalise India for purchasing Russian oil. This is on top of the 25 per cent the reciprocal tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump in April. During 2024-25, the revenue of the natural diamond polishing industry in India stood at around USD 16 billion, Crisil Ratings said in a report. 

The blow will follow a 40 per cent degrowth over the past three fiscals because of a fall in both prices and sales volume of natural diamonds as demand in the US and China dropped, and competition from lab-grown diamonds rose, it added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon'
LIVE! 'India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon'

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a political rally in Bihar. The BJP accused the opposition...

Mumbai, Kohima safest for women; Delhi, Patna at bottom
Mumbai, Kohima safest for women; Delhi, Patna at bottom

The National Annual Report & Index on Women's Safety (NARI) 2025 reveals the safest and least safe cities for women in India, highlighting factors influencing safety perceptions and experiences.

Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state
Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV