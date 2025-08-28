HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Delhi pollution cutting life expectancy by 8 years: Report

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
23:53
File image
File image
Delhi residents are projected to lose 8.2 years in life expectancy if current levels of particulate pollution in air persist, according to a report.

The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report released by the University of Chicago noted that Delhi remains the most polluted city in the world, with average fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeding the WHO guideline by more than 20 times.

In 2023, the city recorded PM2.5 concentrations of 111.4 micrograms per cubic metre, over 22 times the WHO limit of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

The report underlined that Delhi residents face the steepest reduction in life expectancy due to toxic air, higher than in any other city globally.

The Indo-Gangetic Plain, which includes Delhi, continues to be the most polluted region, accounting for some of the highest health burdens linked to air pollution.

Experts said curbing vehicular emissions, controlling industrial pollution, and addressing stubble burning in neighbouring states, is critical to reversing the health impacts of dirty air in the capital. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi pollution cutting life expectancy by 8 years: Report
LIVE! Delhi pollution cutting life expectancy by 8 years: Report

Gaming operator moves HC against online games ban
Gaming operator moves HC against online games ban

Head Digital Works, operator of 'A23 Rummy', has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court against the recently passed Central Act banning money-based online games, marking the first legal challenge to the legislation. The court will...

Shinde visits Raj Thackeray for Ganesh festival
Shinde visits Raj Thackeray for Ganesh festival

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited MNS president Raj Thackeray's residence during the Ganesh festival, following a similar visit by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde subtly criticized Uddhav and emphasized the non-political...

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a political rally in Bihar. The BJP accused the opposition...

Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state
Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, an official said on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV