Delhi police arrest 4 criminals with links to Bishnoi gang, 2 held from Mohali

Thu, 28 August 2025
17:38
The Delhi police arrested four wanted criminals linked to foreign-based gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara from the national capital and Mohali in Punjab, officials said on Thursday. 

Two of them were arrested following an encounter with the Special Cell. 

According to the police, Boxer, who was recently in the news for threatening comedian Kapil Sharma, and Godara are linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 

Acting on a tip-off that two criminals -- Kartik Jakhar and Kavish -- were planning to commit a crime in the national capital, police laid a trap and arrested them from east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar late on Wednesday night, officials said. 

When the two were asked to surrender, they opened fire at the police team. 

The police team retaliated and Jakhar was injured, additional commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said. 

"During their interrogation, we found out about two more criminals who were planning to eliminate a Chandigarh-based businessman and were staying in a hotel in Mohali."  

"Another team was immediately dispatched to Mohali. The other two criminals were apprehended and weapons were recovered from them," the ACP said. 

The team also recovered a photo of the businessman whom the accused planned to eliminate, he said. 

All the four accused are shooters of the Boxer-Godara gang and are hardcore criminals. They have been involved in multiple extortion call cases in Delhi and Rajasthan recently, Kushwah said. -- PTI

