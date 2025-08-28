HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
18:04
image
Stock market benchmark indices tumbled on Thursday, with the Sensex cracking 706 points, as the additional 25 percent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect. 

Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows also dented investors' sentiment leading to a steep fall in two consecutive sessions. 

The additional 25 percent tariff imposed by the US on India came into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total levies on Indian goods to 50 percent. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 705.97 points or 0.87 percent to settle at 80,080.57. 

During the day, it dropped 773.52 points or 0.95 percent to 80,013.02. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 211.15 points or 0.85 percent to 24,500.90. 

From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Salman Khan files for insolvency against fitness firm
LIVE! Salman Khan files for insolvency against fitness firm

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a political rally in Bihar. The BJP accused the opposition...

US to limit visas for foreign students, journalists
US to limit visas for foreign students, journalists

The Trump administration is proposing to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel in the US, potentially impacting their ability to stay in the country.

Why was Deepa Bhasthi sidelined for Dasara? BJP to Sidda
Why was Deepa Bhasthi sidelined for Dasara? BJP to Sidda

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra questions the Congress government's decision to exclude Deepa Bhasthi, co-winner of the International Booker Prize, from inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara 2025.

'People We Call 'Antinationals' Are Ones Who Care'
'People We Call 'Antinationals' Are Ones Who Care'

'And then the people who call themselves great nationalists, I can bet you that 99 per cent of them are dodging taxes, have sent their kids to America, or are doing everything to make sure that what goes on in this country doesn't affect...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV