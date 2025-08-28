BSE Sensex top losers today

18:04





Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows also dented investors' sentiment leading to a steep fall in two consecutive sessions.





The additional 25 percent tariff imposed by the US on India came into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total levies on Indian goods to 50 percent.





The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 705.97 points or 0.87 percent to settle at 80,080.57.





During the day, it dropped 773.52 points or 0.95 percent to 80,013.02.





The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 211.15 points or 0.85 percent to 24,500.90.





From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

