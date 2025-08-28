HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Army hoists 72-foot-high tricolour in Baramulla to commemorate capture of Haji Pir Pass

Thu, 28 August 2025
17:14
The Army on Thursday hoisted a 72-foot-high national flag in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district to commemorate the historic capture of Haji Pir Pass in the 1965 war. 

The Tricolour was hoisted at the Army's Cheetah Post in the north Kashmir district, an official said. 

In homage to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held on Haji Pir Day, commemorating the historic capture of Haji Pir Pass in 1965, which is a symbol of sacrifice, courage and national pride, the official said. 

He said the ceremony was organised by the Dagger Division with support from the Flag Foundation of India. 

The Chinar Corps Commander proudly hoisted the Tricolour at Cheetah Post overlooking the Baramulla town and the Jhelum river, he said. 

The event featured performances by the military band and children from local schools, the official said. 

Organised under the aegis of Baramulla Rashtriya Rifles, the event exemplified the enduring bond between the armed forces and the local community, he said. 

The official said the event was also attended by civil dignitaries from Baramulla, representatives of the civil administration as well as security forces. -- PTI

