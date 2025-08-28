'Anti-nationals' are the ones who care: Arundhati Roy

14:55





Roy, whose candid memoir "Mother Mary Comes to Me" was launched on Thursday, takes it all in her stride. Even if she is called an antinational whose words and views have made her the target of trolls and a polarising figure. As she sees it, her writings, scathing for some and straightforward for others, come from a place of love and caring about something. "I write when it becomes harder to keep quiet than to write," Roy told PTI in an interview.





It has been so right from her first political essay "The End of Imagination", which confronted nuclear proliferation and its devastating impact on humanity and the environment.





"People don't understand why one gets so upset? Why do I write? Because it comes from a place of love. It comes from caring about something. Otherwise, why should I bother? Like, why shouldn't I enjoy my Booker Prize or whatever it was, she said about her much feted novel The God of Small Things. "Almost all the people who we call 'anti-nationals' are the ones who care. And then the people who call themselves great nationalists, I can bet you that 99 per cent of them are dodging taxes, have sent their kids to America, or are doing everything to make sure that what goes on in this country doesn't affect their personal wealth or their whatever bullshit," the ever frank Roy added.





She is a writer and an activist but hyphenate the two and she says it's a label she finds absurd, something like the clunky term "sofa-bed". Her latest explores how Roy navigated the ebbs and flows of life to become the person she is today -- the one who continues to find solace in the most dangerous of places rather than the safe ones. "The most dangerous place in the history of time has been writing. I've never been under any illusion that it was a safe place. So I'm okay here. Because it's the safety that suffocates me," she declared.





Over the past two decades, Roy has authored fiction and non-fiction books -- including "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness" -- along with numerous essays covering a broad spectrum of issues, ranging from Kashmir, big dams, and globalisation to Dalit icon B R Ambedkar, meetings with Maoist rebels, and conversations with whistleblower Edward Snowden and Hollywood actor John Cusack. -- PTI

