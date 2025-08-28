HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Amit Shah slams Cong, RJD over remarks on Modi, his late mother

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
22:01
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Congress and the RJD after abusive language was allegedly used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. 

In a post on X, Shah said the use of expletives against the Prime Minister and his mother was "not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy.' 

"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership, he said. 

Shah further alleged that the Congress party had returned to its "old ways and character' by poisoning the nation's political culture. 

He added that from Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister until now, the Gandhi family had left 'no stone unturned in spreading hatred against him,' but this time 'they have crossed all limits of propriety.' 

Calling it an 'insult to every mother and son,' the home minister asserted that 140 crore Indians would "never forgive' the Congress for such remarks.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russian oil: Democrats slam Trump for singling out India
LIVE! Russian oil: Democrats slam Trump for singling out India

Never said I'll retire at 75 or anyone else should: Bhagwat
Never said I'll retire at 75 or anyone else should: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified that he never stated he would retire or that others should retire at 75, addressing speculation following his recent remarks.

Governors can't withhold assent to bills for eternity: SC
Governors can't withhold assent to bills for eternity: SC

The Supreme Court has questioned the practice of Governors withholding assent to bills indefinitely, stating that it renders the constitutional provision of 'as soon as possible' meaningless.

Mizoram opposes govt's border fencing plan with Myanmar
Mizoram opposes govt's border fencing plan with Myanmar

Mizoram government reiterates its opposition to the Centre's plan to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR), citing ethnic ties and concerns for refugees.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV