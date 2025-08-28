Amit Shah slams Cong, RJD over remarks on Modi, his late mother

22:01





In a post on X, Shah said the use of expletives against the Prime Minister and his mother was "not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy.'





"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership, he said.





Shah further alleged that the Congress party had returned to its "old ways and character' by poisoning the nation's political culture.





He added that from Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister until now, the Gandhi family had left 'no stone unturned in spreading hatred against him,' but this time 'they have crossed all limits of propriety.'





Calling it an 'insult to every mother and son,' the home minister asserted that 140 crore Indians would "never forgive' the Congress for such remarks.

