HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

6 dead as KSRTC bus crashes into passenger shelter in K'taka-Kerala border

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
19:52
image
Six people, including four from a family, were killed and seven others injured when a KSRTC bus bound for Mangaluru from Kasaragod suffered brake failure and crashed into a bus shelter and an auto-rickshaw at Talapady on the Karnataka - Kerala border on Thursday, the police said.

The spot of the accident is located on the border of the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala.

Five adults and a minor girl were killed, and the four adults belonged to a family. The accident occurred at around 1.15 pm, they added.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. 

A preliminary investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the brake failure, they further stated.

The bus is being examined by KSRTC and traffic authorities to assess mechanical defects and maintenance practices.

KSRTC and Road Transport department officials rushed to the spot and arranged for relief operations. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gaming operator moves HC against online games ban
LIVE! Gaming operator moves HC against online games ban

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a political rally in Bihar. The BJP accused the opposition...

US to limit visas for foreign students, journalists
US to limit visas for foreign students, journalists

The Trump administration is proposing to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel in the US, potentially impacting their ability to stay in the country.

Why was Deepa Bhasthi sidelined for Dasara? BJP to Sidda
Why was Deepa Bhasthi sidelined for Dasara? BJP to Sidda

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra questions the Congress government's decision to exclude Deepa Bhasthi, co-winner of the International Booker Prize, from inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara 2025.

'People We Call 'Antinationals' Are Ones Who Care'
'People We Call 'Antinationals' Are Ones Who Care'

'And then the people who call themselves great nationalists, I can bet you that 99 per cent of them are dodging taxes, have sent their kids to America, or are doing everything to make sure that what goes on in this country doesn't affect...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV