6 dead as KSRTC bus crashes into passenger shelter in K'taka-Kerala border

19:52





The spot of the accident is located on the border of the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala.





Five adults and a minor girl were killed, and the four adults belonged to a family. The accident occurred at around 1.15 pm, they added.





The injured are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.





A preliminary investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the brake failure, they further stated.





The bus is being examined by KSRTC and traffic authorities to assess mechanical defects and maintenance practices.





KSRTC and Road Transport department officials rushed to the spot and arranged for relief operations. -- PTI

Six people, including four from a family, were killed and seven others injured when a KSRTC bus bound for Mangaluru from Kasaragod suffered brake failure and crashed into a bus shelter and an auto-rickshaw at Talapady on the Karnataka - Kerala border on Thursday, the police said.