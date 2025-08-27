Woman kidnapped, raped for months in Odisha

14:35

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by several persons over the last six months after she was abducted by a man of her locality in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.



The victim lodged a police complaint on Tuesday, alleging that she was abducted and kept in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district for the last six months, during which she was gang-raped and subjected to physical torture.



The woman said she recently managed to escape and lodged a complaint with Bhograi police station.



Bhograi police station inspector-in-charge Rohit Kumar Bal said that the woman's mother had lodged a complaint on March 3 alleging that her daughter ran away with a man and took with her ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh.



Based on the complaint, a case was registered.



The woman was sent to a rehabilitation centre in Balasore, and her medical examination was conducted on Wednesday, the officer said, adding efforts were underway to nab the accused persons. -- PTI