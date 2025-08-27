Wanted robber among 2 arrested after encounter with police in Delhi

10:17

File image





The accused, Raju (33) alias Ajay alias Kangaroo, is involved in 12 criminal cases, the police said.





Acting on a tip-off, a team from Keshav Puram police station reached a hotel, where two men were sitting in a secluded place on Tuesday night.





"As the team approached them, one of the suspects opened fire at Head Constable Mohit, with the bullet narrowly missing him. In self-defence, the police official returned fire from his official pistol, hitting the assailant in the right leg below the knee," a senior police officer said.





Raju was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in a PCR van for treatment, the police said.





The second accused, who was identified as Ravi alias Gotia (30) and was previously involved in seven cases, was arrested on the spot.





A stolen mobile phone was recovered from his possession, they said. Police said crime and FSL teams were called in for an inspection of the encounter site. -- PTI

A wanted robber was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, an official said on Wednesday.