Wanted robber among 2 arrested after encounter with police in Delhi

Wed, 27 August 2025
A wanted robber was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, an official said on Wednesday. 

The accused, Raju (33) alias Ajay alias Kangaroo, is involved in 12 criminal cases, the police said. 

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Keshav Puram police station reached a hotel, where two men were sitting in a secluded place on Tuesday night. 

"As the team approached them, one of the suspects opened fire at Head Constable Mohit, with the bullet narrowly missing him. In self-defence, the police official returned fire from his official pistol, hitting the assailant in the right leg below the knee," a senior police officer said. 

Raju was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in a PCR van for treatment, the police said. 

The second accused, who was identified as Ravi alias Gotia (30) and was previously involved in seven cases, was arrested on the spot. 

A stolen mobile phone was recovered from his possession, they said. Police said crime and FSL teams were called in for an inspection of the encounter site. -- PTI

