Vaishno Devi landslide toll rises to 30

08:09

A view of the Ma Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir./File image





The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.





"A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had said in a post on X.





The landslide and continuous rains also hit railway services in the region.





Eighteen trains were cancelled due to the suspension of traffic on the down line between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori following soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki river, officials said.





Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the landslide "extremely tragic".





In a post on X, Shah stated that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had already been rushed to the scene soon after the incident. -- ANI

Thirty people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, said Paramvir Singh, senior superintendent of police, Reasi.