Trump claims again he intervened to ease India-Pak tensions

01:50

US President Donald Trump has said he once pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce hostilities with Pakistan, warning that the two neighbours risked sliding into a "nuclear war'.





"...I am talking to a very terrific man, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I said what's going on with you and Pakistan...The hatred was tremendous. This has been going on for a hell of a long time, like, sometimes with different names for hundreds of years...I said, I don't want to make a trade deal with you...You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war...I said, call me back tomorrow, but we're not going to do any deals with you, or we're going to put tariffs on you that are so high, your head's going to spin...Within about five hours, it was done...Now maybe it starts again. I don't know. I don't think so, but I'll stop it if it does. We can't let these things happen..." Trump said during a press meet in White House. -- ANI