HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tripura: 4 pistols recovered from underground cache in Amtali

Wed, 27 August 2025
Share:
08:12
File image
File image
In a significant recovery, police unearthed four pistols buried underground at the residence of Dipankar Sen in Uttar Madhyapara, Amtali, Tripura.

According to the Amtali Police Station, the firearms were concealed beneath the soil within the house premises. 

Sen is already in judicial custody in connection with a previous arms-related case.

Superintendent of police of West Tripura district, Namit Pathak, said police recovered four small arms and seven magazines.

Speaking to ANI, Namit Pathak said, "Based on an intelligence input about an individual named Dipankar Sen, whose house is in Uttar Madhyapara and who was earlier arrested in Amtaly PS Case Number 93, it was learned that he had hidden arms at his home. 

Acting on this, Amtali police station and the SDPO Amtali conducted a raid. 

During the search, they recovered four small arms and seven no. of magazines from inside the house.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the seized weapons and whether they are connected to a larger network. 

Earlier on Sunday, two men from Bihar were arrested at Agartala Railway Station after police found 8.45 kilograms of ganja in their possession, as per the police. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

J-K: Vaishno Devi landslide toll rises to 30
J-K: Vaishno Devi landslide toll rises to 30

The landslide and continuous rains also hit railway services in the region.

LIVE! Over 3,500 shifted to safety amid flood in Jammu
LIVE! Over 3,500 shifted to safety amid flood in Jammu

Asim Munir Shuffles His Generals
Asim Munir Shuffles His Generals

Asim Munir will have to find a well trusted aide to fill the crucial ISI post's when Asim Malik retires soon.

MMRDA suspends 2 officials over Mumbai monorail breakdown
MMRDA suspends 2 officials over Mumbai monorail breakdown

The MMRDA, which operates the monorail services in the metropolis, also initiated a high-level inquiry into the August 19 incident, officials said.

'RSS' Dharma Is 'Samanwaya'
'RSS' Dharma Is 'Samanwaya'

'...to build a consensus, not conflict or struggle.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV