Tripura: 4 pistols recovered from underground cache in Amtali

According to the Amtali Police Station, the firearms were concealed beneath the soil within the house premises.





Sen is already in judicial custody in connection with a previous arms-related case.





Superintendent of police of West Tripura district, Namit Pathak, said police recovered four small arms and seven magazines.





Speaking to ANI, Namit Pathak said, "Based on an intelligence input about an individual named Dipankar Sen, whose house is in Uttar Madhyapara and who was earlier arrested in Amtaly PS Case Number 93, it was learned that he had hidden arms at his home.





Acting on this, Amtali police station and the SDPO Amtali conducted a raid.





During the search, they recovered four small arms and seven no. of magazines from inside the house.





Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the seized weapons and whether they are connected to a larger network.





Earlier on Sunday, two men from Bihar were arrested at Agartala Railway Station after police found 8.45 kilograms of ganja in their possession, as per the police. -- ANI

