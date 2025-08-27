Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone booked in Bharatpur

22:25





The FIR, lodged at Mathura Gate police station, was based on a complaint by advocate Kirti Singh (50), who said he bought the Alcazar model for Rs 23.97 lakh from a Sonipat dealership in Haryana in 2022.





Singh alleged that soon after the purchase, the car began developing serious technical faults, particularly when accelerating or overtaking.





"The car starts vibrating, the speed doesn't increase and the engine management system shows a malfunction. This has put my life and that of my family in jeopardy several times," he alleged in his complaint.





According to Singh, when he approached the dealership, they admitted that the issue was a manufacturing defect by Hyundai and suggested only temporary fixes.





"The problem kept recurring, creating financial, physical and mental distress," he said, adding that he continues to pay the car loan despite the unresolved defect.





The complaint also names Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, citing their role as Hyundai brand ambassadors.





Singh alleged that the company, its dealers and endorsers 'already knew about the fault but concealed it', which amounted to cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.





Police said the FIR has been registered under relevant IPC sections and further investigation is underway. -- PTI

