      
Passenger arrested with gold wax worth Rs 1 crore at Mumbai airport

Wed, 27 August 2025
08:45
File image of Mumbai airport
The Customs department arrested a passenger with 24 karat gold dust in wax form weighing 1.07 kg and valued at Rs 1.02 crore after he arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Saudi Arabia, officials said on Tuesday. 

The seized gold was found concealed inside the body cavity of the passenger, an official said. Based on specific information, personnel of the airport commissionerate of the Mumbai customs intercepted the passenger when he arrived from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, he said. 

During a search, they found gold wax concealed inside his body cavity, the official said, adding the passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act. 

Further probe in the case was underway, he added. -- PTI

