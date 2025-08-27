HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NBWs against ex-RAW official held in Pannun plot

Wed, 27 August 2025
19:01
A Delhi court has issued non-bailable warrants against former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent Vikash Yadav in an alleged abduction and extortion case involving a businessman.

In an order dated August 25, additional sessions judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler said, "Accused Vikas Yadav is absent despite repeated calls since morning. Issue NBWs against the accused."

The judge also issued 'notice to his surety' under Section 491 (procedure when bond has been forfeited) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and posted the matter for October 17.

Yadav was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police in December 2023, following a complaint from a Delhi-based businessman, accusing him of extortion and abduction.

A chargesheet was filed in March 2024, and Yadav was granted bail in April 2024.

A court granted Yadav exemption from personal appearance on March 24 after his lawyer informed the judge that the accused's personal details were made public, making him vulnerable.

Yadav, said to be a former RAW official, has been charged by the US authorities for his alleged role in a foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.   -- PTI

