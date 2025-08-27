HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
MMRDA suspends 2 officials over monorail mishap

Wed, 27 August 2025
Passengers rescued after a monorail train came to a halt in Mumbai./Sahil Salvi for Rediff
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday suspended two senior officials for "lapses" leading to a crisis situation wherein hundreds of passengers of two monorail trains had to rescued after the vehicles on elevated tracks got stalled in Mumbai a week ago. 

The MMRDA, which operates the monorail services in the metropolis, also initiated a high-level inquiry into the August 19 incident, officials said. 

As many as 582 passengers were rescued from a monorail train stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park by deploying snorkel ladders, as the train could not be towed back. 

Whereas 200 passengers were evacuated from another monorail train which was successfully towed back to the nearby Wadala station. 

Although all the passengers were evacuated, the incident gave rise to several questions about their safety. 

The MMRDA has suspended Manish Soni, chief engineer (signal & telecom), and Rajiv Gite, manager (security), following an initial review of the Standard Operating Procedures, an official of the authority said. 

"After the MMRDA's metropolitan commissioner reviewed the SOPs followed during the incident last week and based on the preliminary findings that revealed lapses in operational protocols, action has been taken against the two officials," he said. -- PTI

MMRDA suspends 2 officials over monorail mishap
