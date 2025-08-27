MCA, SEBI look to ease transfer of unclaimed shares, dividends

12:27

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are jointly working on a framework to simplify the transfer of unclaimed shares and dividends.



A task force, set up to review existing norms and transmission procedures, is expected to release a draft proposal in the first week of September.



The new framework is likely to 'harmonise requirements' for shareholder identification and streamline the transmission process.



MCA Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, addressing FICCI's annual capital market conference last week, hinted at policy measures to make the system more uniform.



Currently, if dividends remain unpaid or unclaimed for seven consecutive years, the underlying shares are categorised as 'unclaimed' and transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority's account.



However, companies follow varied practices in verifying shareholder claims, with some insisting on affidavits and others not, creating hurdles for investors.



"Companies along with registrars and transfer agents have made the process of identifying shareholders very difficult. The effort now is to simplify transmission of shares and dividend claims," Mukerjee said.



She also urged firms to actively run outreach campaigns to locate missing shareholders.



Earlier this year, Sebi launched the Mutual Fund Investment Tracing and Retrieval Assistant (Mitra), a searchable database of inactive and unclaimed mutual fund folios.



It has also partnered with Digilocker to let investors fetch and store mutual fund and demat account statements.



According to Sebis annual report, unclaimed mutual fund redemption amounts rose 10.1 per cent to Rs 1,128 crore in the financial year 2025 (FY25), from Rs 1,024 crore in the previous year.



Unclaimed dividends increased more sharply by 26.5 per cent to Rs 2,324 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 1,838 crore in FY24.



During FY25, Sebi also conducted nomination-awareness campaigns through depositories to ensure smoother identification of investors.



-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard