HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Make parents' nod mandatory before marriage: Haryana BJP MLA

Wed, 27 August 2025
Share:
08:59
image
Haryana BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam on Tuesday called for a law that mandates parental permission before marriage. 

This is necessary, keeping in view the present situation, the Safidon MLA said. 

"Boys and girls run away There have been cases where parents are forced to commit suicide later. My request to the government is to make such a law where permission of parents is mandatory for boys and girls before marriage," he said during the Zero Hour in Haryana assembly. 

Gautam was a member of the JJP before switching over to BJP ahead of 2024 assembly polls. 

He also raised the issue of land collector rates, saying there was a big gap between these rates and the market rates at some places. 

"Wherever there is a big gap, that should be rectified, it will also help stop corruption," the ruling BJP MLA said. 

As his allotted time to speak during the Zero Hour got over, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan asked him to take his seat. 

However, when Gautam insisted on carrying on, he was stopped by the Speaker. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

J-K: Vaishno Devi landslide toll rises to 30
J-K: Vaishno Devi landslide toll rises to 30

The landslide and continuous rains also hit railway services in the region.

LIVE! Over 3,500 shifted to safety amid flood in Jammu
LIVE! Over 3,500 shifted to safety amid flood in Jammu

Asim Munir Shuffles His Generals
Asim Munir Shuffles His Generals

Asim Munir will have to find a well trusted aide to fill the crucial ISI post's when Asim Malik retires soon.

MMRDA suspends 2 officials over Mumbai monorail breakdown
MMRDA suspends 2 officials over Mumbai monorail breakdown

The MMRDA, which operates the monorail services in the metropolis, also initiated a high-level inquiry into the August 19 incident, officials said.

'RSS' Dharma Is 'Samanwaya'
'RSS' Dharma Is 'Samanwaya'

'...to build a consensus, not conflict or struggle.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV