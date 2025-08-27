Landslide: IAF's C-130 aircraft carrying relief material reaches Jammu

12:51

An Indian Air Force C-130 transport aircraft carrying relief and rescue material reached Jammu on Wednesday to provide aid to people affected by a landslide along the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari, sources said.





The C130 transport aircraft carrying National Disaster Response Force load reached Jammu from the Hindon Air Force station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a source said.





Besides, helicopter assets such as Chinook, and Mi-17 V5 are on 'active standby' at nearby bases in Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar and Pathankot, the source said.





The rescue operation is continuing along the Vaishno Devi route near Adhkuwari, where a landslide struck on Tuesday, killing nine pilgrims and injuring 21 others, officials said.





Thousands of people have been evacuated from the low-lying flooded areas, as torrential rain continued in the region for the fourth day on Wednesday, creating havoc in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI