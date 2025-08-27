HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K: Rail traffic suspended due to flash floods

Wed, 27 August 2025
18:39
The Northern Railways on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of 58 trains to and from Jammu and Katra stations, while 64 trains were short-terminated or short-originated at various stations in the division in view of the devastation caused by record rains.

Rail traffic, which was briefly restored on Wednesday morning with six trains departing from Jammu after a day-long suspension, has again been halted due to flash floods and heavy soil erosion in the Chakki river area, officials said.    

"Due to heavy soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki River, rail traffic in the Jammu division has been temporarily suspended. Trains will remain cancelled, diverted, short-terminated or short-originated until further notice," said the public relations officer (PRO) of Northern Railway, Jammu Division.

Providing details, the PRO said 58 trains were cancelled, three partially cancelled, one partially restored, five fully restored, and three diverted. Additionally, 18 trains will have short origins and 46 short terminations.

Earlier in the day, six trains were restored -- three that were cancelled and three that were short-terminated at different stations.

Heavy rains have been lashing the Jammu region for the past 38 hours, severely disrupting rail and road traffic. On Tuesday, Northern Railways cancelled 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu. By Wednesday, there were 22 cancellations and 27 short terminations.

The Jammu region has recorded its heaviest rainfall in decades, with over 360 mm in less than 38 hours since Monday night. The downpour has triggered floods, landslides, damaged bridges and roads, and inundated residential and agricultural areas, forcing people to move to safer locations.

Of the 22 trains cancelled earlier, nine were from Katra -- the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine -- and one from Jammu, officials said. Incoming trains to Katra, Jammu and Udhampur were also cancelled.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 100 stranded as Kartarpur Corridor flooded
LIVE! Over 100 stranded as Kartarpur Corridor flooded

Trump's 50% tariff on Indian imports takes effect
Trump's 50% tariff on Indian imports takes effect

On August 7, the US president announced doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent for India's purchases of Russian crude oil, but gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement.

Within 4 hrs...: Rahul repeats Trump's claim on truce
Within 4 hrs...: Rahul repeats Trump's claim on truce

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of halting military conflict with Pakistan within five hours of being asked by then US President Donald Trump. He made the allegations during a rally in Muzaffarpur,...

Nikki murder case takes a new turn with fresh videos
Nikki murder case takes a new turn with fresh videos

The investigation into the suspected dowry death of Nikki Bhati has taken a new turn after the recovery of an inflammable substance from her room and the emergence of fresh video clips, prompting police to revisit the timeline of the...

Cleric among 4 held as UP police bust conversion racket
Cleric among 4 held as UP police bust conversion racket

Uttar Pradesh Police has busted an inter-state religious conversion racket and arrested four individuals, including a madrasa cleric, officials said in Bareilly on Wednesday.

