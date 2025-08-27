Jarange leaves for Mumbai, says stir will be peaceful

10:51

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange/File image





Speaking to reporters at his native village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district, the 43-year-old activist said his supporters will protest peacefully and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to anyone during the Ganesh festival.





Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ruling coalition head BJP on Tuesday had urged Jarange to reconsider the timing of his proposed strike in view of the Ganeshotsav beginning on August 27.





Notwithstanding the Maharashtra government's attempts to dissuade him, Jarange has announced that he would launch a fresh round of indefinite hunger strike for Maratha reservation in Mumbai from August 29.





"There will be attempts to provoke us but we will continue our agitation peacefully at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. No matter how long it takes this time, we will ensure reservation for the Maratha community," he told reporters before leaving Antarwali Sarati on Wednesday morning. -- PTI

