HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jarange leaves for Mumbai, says stir will be peaceful

Wed, 27 August 2025
Share:
10:51
Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange/File image
Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange/File image
Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange set out for Mumbai on Wednesday as he remained firm on launching his agitation from August 29 in the Maharashtra capital. 

Speaking to reporters at his native village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district, the 43-year-old activist said his supporters will protest peacefully and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to anyone during the Ganesh festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ruling coalition head BJP on Tuesday had urged Jarange to reconsider the timing of his proposed strike in view of the Ganeshotsav beginning on August 27.

Notwithstanding the Maharashtra government's attempts to dissuade him, Jarange has announced that he would launch a fresh round of indefinite hunger strike for Maratha reservation in Mumbai from August 29.

"There will be attempts to provoke us but we will continue our agitation peacefully at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. No matter how long it takes this time, we will ensure reservation for the Maratha community," he told reporters before leaving Antarwali Sarati on Wednesday morning. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump's 50% tariff on Indian imports takes effect
Trump's 50% tariff on Indian imports takes effect

On August 7, the US president announced doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent for India's purchases of Russian crude oil, but gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement.

LIVE! Jarange leaves for Mumbai, says stir will be peaceful
LIVE! Jarange leaves for Mumbai, says stir will be peaceful

J-K: Vaishno Devi landslide toll rises to 30
J-K: Vaishno Devi landslide toll rises to 30

The landslide and continuous rains also hit railway services in the region.

'Within 5 hours, it was done': Trump on India-Pak tensions
'Within 5 hours, it was done': Trump on India-Pak tensions

Trump also repeated his claim that seven fighter jets or more were shot down during the hostilities.

Asim Munir Shuffles His Generals
Asim Munir Shuffles His Generals

Asim Munir will have to find a well trusted aide to fill the crucial ISI post's when Asim Malik retires soon.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV