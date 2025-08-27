HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Ganpati Bappa Morya': Modi extends wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi

Wed, 27 August 2025
08:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all on the auspicious occasion.

"Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all of you. May this sacred occasion filled with devotion and faith bring auspiciousness to everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanana that He blesses all His devotees with happiness, peace, and excellent health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!," the PM wrote.

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. 

Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

Earlier in the day, devotees thronged the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. -- ANI

