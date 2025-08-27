Gameskraft Off To New Pastures

09:45

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com





The company, known for its RMG offering Rummy Culture, suspended all forms of online money gaming on its platform.





"As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, Gameskraft has no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation. We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating within the framework of the law," the company said in a statement.





"Our cross functional teams are actively exploring new opportunities and future-ready solutions that align with the evolving legal landscape to unlock the full potential of India's digital gaming economy," a company spokesperson said.





It said that customers' funds on the platforms were safe, and the firm was working with its payment service providers to put in place a withdrawal process for its users.





"In light of the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, Gameskraft has stopped all 'Gameplay' and 'Add Cash' services across its Rummy platforms as of 21st August 2025 ahead of the Bill's official notification. The withdrawal services continue to remain available in accordance with platform policies," it stated.





It has raised around $242,000 in funding, data from Tracxn shows.





The company joins a list of other online money gaming firms that have suspended RMG offerings in compliance with the gaming law.





Players like WinZO, Dream11, Zupee, Probo, Nazara Technologies, Head Digital Works, Mobile Premier League (MPL) among others have suspended all forms of RMG on their platforms.





Nazara had invested 805 crore towards equity shares in PokerBaazi parent Moonshine Technology through a combination of cash and stock in 2024.





It holds compulsory convertible shares amounting to 255 crore.Similarly, Winzo said it was 'responsibly withdrawing' its RMG offerings in compliance with the new law.





The firm claims to have a base of 250 million users.Head Digital Works said its games such as A23 Rummy, A23 Poker, and Adda 52 Poker were shut down.





It added that player deposits can be withdrawn according to company policies.





In February, the firm had announced plans to acquire Deltatech Gaming, the company behind the online poker platform Adda52, for 491 crore.





The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, bans all forms of RMG and their advertisements in India.





It outlines jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to 1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country and prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services. -- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

Prominent gaming firm Gameskraft on Tuesday said it will explore new pastures in India's digital gaming landscape and will not legally challenge the government's ban on real money games (RMG) including rummy, poker, and fantasy sports.