Debt-ridden couple poisons 4-month-old son, ends life

Wed, 27 August 2025
14:00
A couple allegedly committed suicide after poisoning their four-month-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur's district due to severe financial distress and debt, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday night and the bodies of Sachin Grover (30), a handloom businessman, his wife Shivani (28), and their four-month-old son Fateh were found by their relatives in separate rooms on Wednesday morning.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which Sachin stated that he was deeply distressed by mounting debt and lack of income, SP Rajesh Dwivedi said.

"I have no complaints with my family; they all supported me. Please sell our car and house to settle the debt so that no one can say our debt remained unpaid," Sachin wrote in the suicide note.

"The couple hanged themselves from ceiling fans on Tuesday night, while the child's body was found in another room. Prima facie, it appears that the parents first poisoned their son before ending their lives," the officer said. 

According to police, the family lived on the second floor of their house, and the bodies were discovered by their relatives who live on the ground floor. 

Sachin's mother told police that on Tuesday evening, her son said that he needed to deposit Rs 5 lakh in the bank but had managed to arrange Rs 3 lakh, for which he was in distress.   -- PTI

