C-130, IL-76 aircraft to join J-K rescue operations

The C-130 and IL-76 aircraft are taking off from Hindon, carrying NDRF personnel and relief materials to Jammu.





These aircraft will play a crucial role in transporting essential supplies and personnel to the affected regions, according to sources.





Chinook and Mi-17 V5 helicopters are on standby at nearby bases in Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar, and Pathankot.





These helicopters can swiftly transport personnel, medical supplies, and equipment to remote areas, facilitating rescue and relief operations, they added.





NDRF teams, along with the Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are working tirelessly to rescue stranded people and provide aid to those affected by the landslides and flash floods.





The relief efforts include providing food, shelter, medical care, and other essential supplies to the affected populations.





The district administration has set up emergency operation centers to coordinate the relief efforts and ensure rapid response to emergencies.





Meanwhile, thirty people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, said Paramvir Singh, senior superintendent of police, Reasi.





The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine. -- ANI

