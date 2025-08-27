HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Avadhut Sathe denies being 'finfluencer'

Wed, 27 August 2025
14:21
Avadhut Sathe, founder of the Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA), on Tuesday issued his first official response after SEBI carried out search operations at his premises on August 20.

Sathe denied being a 'finfluencer' or offering stock recommendations, asserting that the academy functions purely as a training platform.

ASTA in the statement described itself as 'a training institution and not an advisory service provider or a finfluencer'.

It said it follows a Gurukul-style learning system aimed at imparting skills, discipline, and the right mindset to navigate financial markets.

'We do not publish or circulate research reports or stock tips, provide personalised investment advice, or offer trade calls or assured returns,' the statement added.    -- Business Standard

LIVE! India issues fresh flood risk warnings to Pakistan

Trump's 50% tariff on Indian imports takes effect

On August 7, the US president announced doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent for India's purchases of Russian crude oil, but gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement.

How India Can Turn Tariffs Into Opportunity

To those who ask, "Is all this really worth it? Why can't domestic demand fill the gap?", it is important to remind them that only 13 economies since the Second World War have grown at 7 per cent or more for 25 years -- like India needs...

Ashwin retires from IPL: 'Time to explore other leagues'

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, bringing curtains down on a 16-year-long association with the tournament within months of calling it quits from international...

J-K: Vaishno Devi landslide toll rises to 32

The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has gone up to 32, officials said on Wednesday, a day after disaster struck the route on the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

