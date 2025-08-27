Avadhut Sathe denies being 'finfluencer'

14:21

Avadhut Sathe, founder of the Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA), on Tuesday issued his first official response after SEBI carried out search operations at his premises on August 20.





Sathe denied being a 'finfluencer' or offering stock recommendations, asserting that the academy functions purely as a training platform.





ASTA in the statement described itself as 'a training institution and not an advisory service provider or a finfluencer'.





It said it follows a Gurukul-style learning system aimed at imparting skills, discipline, and the right mindset to navigate financial markets.





'We do not publish or circulate research reports or stock tips, provide personalised investment advice, or offer trade calls or assured returns,' the statement added. -- Business Standard