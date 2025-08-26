HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yamuna river continues to flow near danger mark at Delhi

Tue, 26 August 2025
09:27
The Yamuna river in New Delhi continues to flow near the danger mark, as visuals from the Old Yamuna bridge showed water level close to the 205-metre mark. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an alert for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Delhi and other states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and the north coastal Andhra Pradesh, for the next three hours. "Orange to red colour warning for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 3 hours," IMD's post on social media X read.

LIVE! I respect goddess Chamundeshwari: Banu Mushtaq
LIVE! I respect goddess Chamundeshwari: Banu Mushtaq

'Ukraine counts on India': Zelenskyy thanks Modi
'Ukraine counts on India': Zelenskyy thanks Modi

Zelenskyy, in a social media post, said Ukraine appreciates India's dedication to "peace and dialogue".

ED raids AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj in health infra 'scam'
ED raids AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj in health infra 'scam'

The investigation against Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the previous AAP government.

House where my daughter was set on fire...: Nikki's father
House where my daughter was set on fire...: Nikki's father

'I lost my daughter. She won't come back, but such monsters should be destroyed'

Is Kejriwal Reason For 130th Amendment?
Is Kejriwal Reason For 130th Amendment?

'Even if this Bill passes in Parliament, it will reasonably face judicial scrutiny.'One can reasonably expect challenges in the Supreme Court questioning its Constitutional validity.'

