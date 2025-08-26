Yamuna river continues to flow near danger mark at Delhi

09:27





Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an alert for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Delhi and other states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and the north coastal Andhra Pradesh, for the next three hours. "Orange to red colour warning for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 3 hours," IMD's post on social media X read.

The Yamuna river in New Delhi continues to flow near the danger mark, as visuals from the Old Yamuna bridge showed water level close to the 205-metre mark.