HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP MLA receives death threat after raising illegal shrine encroachment issue

Tue, 26 August 2025
Share:
18:13
image
The police on Tuesday said they are probing a complaint that BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi received death threats after he raised the issue of alleged illegal encroachment at a 'mazar' beneath a railway overbridge on the Deoria-Gorakhpur road. 

The threats, sent through email and social media posts, warned that the MLA would be shot multiple times and issued a similar warning to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, supporters of the MLA claimed. 

The matter has come to our notice. 

An investigation is underway, Deoria Sadar, SHO, Durgesh Kumar Singh said. 

Tripathi, in a June 25 representation to the chief minister, had alleged that the 'mazar' had expanded illegally over barren land, a drain and part of a national highway. 

Acting on his complaint, principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad directed the district magistrate and superintendent of police to verify land records, remove encroachment if found illegal and submit a report. 

Questioning how construction was permitted next to a railway overbridge without any sanctioned map, Tripathi had recalled that 28 years ago, senior RSS pracharak Ramnagina Yadav was "killed" after he questioned the shrine's legitimacy. Locals stopped pursuing the matter out of fear. 

Recently, suspicious gatherings by outsiders have been noticed at the site, the MLA alleged. 

He demanded a special team from Lucknow to probe land ownership and shrine activities in a time-bound manner. 

Local authorities confirmed that an inquiry into the alleged encroachment has been initiated. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India may ink $1 bn fighter jet engine pact with GE
LIVE! India may ink $1 bn fighter jet engine pact with GE

5 killed as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route
5 killed as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route

Relentless heavy rain led to a landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring 14, officials said.

'Sudarshan Chakra' will be India's own 'Iron Dome': CDS
'Sudarshan Chakra' will be India's own 'Iron Dome': CDS

Gen Chauhan said a "whole of the nation" approach will be required to develop the shield.

Jarange to launch fresh hunger strike for Maratha quota
Jarange to launch fresh hunger strike for Maratha quota

Activist Manoj Jarange is set to launch a hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29 to demand reservation for the Maratha community, despite government attempts to dissuade him. The Bombay High Court has stated that he needs prior permission...

Man steals from employer's godown after befriending dogs
Man steals from employer's godown after befriending dogs

A godown employee in Delhi stole over Rs 4 lakh from his employer after befriending the guard dogs. The theft was motivated by the employer's refusal to grant him a salary advance.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV