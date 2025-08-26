HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sponsor Banks Pull Big Levers In MF Flows

Tue, 26 August 2025
Share:
10:02
image
Net flows into regular schemes of large mutual fund houses went up sharply in 2024-2025 with net inflows coming through sponsor banks rising up sharply.

The largest fund house, SBI MF, received net inflows of Rs 38,429 crore in FY25, up from Rs 17,857 crore in the previous year. The 115 per cent jump was driven by a nearly threefold increase in inflows through its parent, State Bank of India.

The bank, which is a sponsor of SBI MF, contributed 68 per cent of the total net inflows garnered by the fund house. Inflows through SBI rose from Rs 9,253 crore in 2023-2024 (FY24) to Rs 26,027 crore in FY25.ICICI Prudential MF and HDFC MF also saw strong inflows through their parent banks. Net inflows into regular plans of ICICI Prudential MF doubled in FY25 to Rs 32,789 crore, while HDFC MF's rose 56 per cent to Rs 32,783 crore.

ICICI Bank reversed two years of outflows, adding Rs 5,662 crore to ICICI Prudential MF, while HDFC Bank's contribution grew 1.7x year-on-year to Rs 5,034 crore.

Banks remain the largest distributor segment for MFs in the regular space, thanks to their reach across geographies and investor segments. Aggregate distributor data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows that clients of SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank had nearly Rs 3.5 trillion invested in MFs.

Sponsor banks sit on a goldmine of know-your-customer-verified, digitally enabled customers, which gives muscle to the growth of their sponsored fund houses, said experts.

"Sponsor banks are central to MF inflows in India, leading both by total assets and new investor acquisition. The largest fund houses by assets under management and inflows are typically bank-owned, and their dominance is expected to continue, given rising digital and retail penetration within their customer base," said Sunil Subramaniam, market expert and former senior MF executive. 

-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I respect goddess Chamundeshwari: Banu Mushtaq
LIVE! I respect goddess Chamundeshwari: Banu Mushtaq

'Ukraine counts on India': Zelenskyy thanks Modi
'Ukraine counts on India': Zelenskyy thanks Modi

Zelenskyy, in a social media post, said Ukraine appreciates India's dedication to "peace and dialogue".

ED raids AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj in health infra 'scam'
ED raids AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj in health infra 'scam'

The investigation against Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the previous AAP government.

House where my daughter was set on fire...: Nikki's father
House where my daughter was set on fire...: Nikki's father

'I lost my daughter. She won't come back, but such monsters should be destroyed'

Is Kejriwal Reason For 130th Amendment?
Is Kejriwal Reason For 130th Amendment?

'Even if this Bill passes in Parliament, it will reasonably face judicial scrutiny.'One can reasonably expect challenges in the Supreme Court questioning its Constitutional validity.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV