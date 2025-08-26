Sensex tumbles 800+ pts day ahead of US tariffs imposition

16:25





Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and a weak global trend also dampened investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark tumbled 849.37 points, or 1.04 per cent, to close at 80,786.54. During the day, the index nosedived 949.93 points, or 1.16 per cent, to hit a low of 80,685.98. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 255.70 points, or 1.02 per cent, to finish at 24,712.05. In the intra-day session, it dived 278.15 points, or 1.11 per cent, to hit a low of 24,689.60.





Among Sensex shares, Sun Pharmaceutical, Tata Steel, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Titan, BEL, and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards. However, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were the gainers. -- PTI

