HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex tumbles 800+ pts day ahead of US tariffs imposition

Tue, 26 August 2025
Share:
16:25
image
Equity benchmark index Sensex tumbled 849 points to slip below the 80,000 level on Tuesday due to widespread selling pressure after the US issued a draft notice over the implementation of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products. 

Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and a weak global trend also dampened investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark tumbled 849.37 points, or 1.04 per cent, to close at 80,786.54. During the day, the index nosedived 949.93 points, or 1.16 per cent, to hit a low of 80,685.98. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 255.70 points, or 1.02 per cent, to finish at 24,712.05. In the intra-day session, it dived 278.15 points, or 1.11 per cent, to hit a low of 24,689.60. 

Among Sensex shares, Sun Pharmaceutical, Tata Steel, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Titan, BEL, and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards. However, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex tumbles 800+ pts day ahead of US tariffs imposition
LIVE! Sensex tumbles 800+ pts day ahead of US tariffs imposition

5 killed as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route
5 killed as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route

Relentless heavy rain led to a landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring 14, officials said.

CCTV shows Nikki's husband outside home at time of death
CCTV shows Nikki's husband outside home at time of death

The footage from outside a shop near the Bhati family's home shows a youth, who locals claimed was Vipin, standing behind a car and then suddenly running.

Dharmasthala: Woman who 'faked' daughter's disappearance quizzed
Dharmasthala: Woman who 'faked' daughter's disappearance quizzed

The SIT has been investigating the case involving allegations of multiple burials, murders and rapes in Dharmasthala, which has drawn wide public and political attention.

SC probe into Vantara: Reliance Foundation responds
SC probe into Vantara: Reliance Foundation responds

Reliance Foundation's Vantara has pledged full cooperation with the Supreme Court-appointed SIT investigating allegations of legal non-compliance and animal acquisition irregularities.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV