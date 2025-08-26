HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Sajith Sivanandan is Tata Digital CEO & MD

Tue, 26 August 2025
12:12
Sajith Sivanandan. Pic: Linkedin
Tata Digital, the ecommerce arm of Tata Sons, has appointed Sajith Sivanandan as CEO and MD.Sivanandan, who was the president of Jio Mobile Digital Services, will take over the role from September 1, 2025. The development was conveyed to employees in an internal email.

His appointment comes after Naveen Tahilyani stepped down from the role in May.At Tata Digital, Sivanandan's work is cut-out. He will have to gear up the company to better compete with ecommerce players like Amazon and Flipkart as well as quick commerce players Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart.

More importantly, he will have to boost the morale of the company, which has had no leadership since Tahilyani stepped down.To manage this vacuum, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, had constituted a management council comprising of six senior executives, who will report to the board on a weekly basis.

In previous roles, Sivanandan, before joining Jio, was the CEO of Disney+ Hotstar. 

He has also served as managing director and business head of Google Pay and Next Billion User initiative for the APAC region. He has over 30 years of experience across India and APAC in technology, media, telecom, payments and consulting.

-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

