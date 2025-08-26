HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sai Baba idol removed from Sambhal temple, immersed in Ganga

Tue, 26 August 2025
17:56
A Sai Baba idol at a Shiv temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was removed early Tuesday morning and ceremonially immersed in the Ganga, temple authorities said. 

A Ganesh idol will be installed at the temple on Ganesh Chaturthi, they said. 

The decision was taken last week by the temple committee and devotees, citing that Sai Baba "has no place in Hindu scriptures or tradition". 

The temple priest, Acharya Pandit Avneesh Shastri, said, "Sai Baba's idol has been completely removed. There is no mention of him in our scriptures, Vedas or texts. 

"Worship of any fakir or individual should be restricted to private spaces, not temples. Even great saints and philosophers like Adi Shankaracharya or Tulsidas don't have idols in temples, so why should Sai Baba? He was installed here in 2011, and after 14 years, we decided on immersion with the committee's approval." -- PTI

