Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 87.68 against US dollar

19:00





Forex traders said the rupee lost momentum as worries over the looming 25 per cent additional US tariff on Indian goods, set to take effect from August 27, drove strong dollar demand from importers.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.74, then touched an early high of 87.63 and an intraday low of 87.80 against the US dollar.





The domestic unit settled at 87.68 (provisional), registering a decline of 12 paise over its previous close.





On Monday, the rupee pared initial gains to settle 4 paise lower at 87.56 against the US dollar. -- PTI

