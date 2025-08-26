President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

20:24

File image





This festival is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, she asserted.





"Bhagwan Shri Ganesh is worshipped as the source of wisdom and well-being. We seek His blessings for new beginnings and removal of obstacles. This festival inspires us to move ahead with new goals and a positive spirit," Murmu said.





She asked all to celebrate this festival while conserving the environment, and contributing towards building a cleaner, greener and more prosperous nation.





"On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my heartfelt greetings to every Indian in the country or abroad," she said in her message on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. -- PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and said the festival inspires everyone to move ahead with new goals and a positive spirit.