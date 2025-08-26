HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Premature GST speculation may fuel rumours, warns CBIC

Tue, 26 August 2025
Share:
17:32
image
The government on Tuesday urged stakeholders to avoid speculation on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates ahead of the upcoming Council meeting. 

In a post on X, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said decisions on GST are taken collectively by the Council comprising the Centre and states, and premature assumptions could trigger baseless rumours and market volatility. 

It advised industry and the public to await official announcements after the GST Council meeting scheduled for September 3 and 4, 2025. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex tumbles 800+ pts day ahead of US tariffs imposition
LIVE! Sensex tumbles 800+ pts day ahead of US tariffs imposition

5 killed as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route
5 killed as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route

Relentless heavy rain led to a landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring 14, officials said.

CCTV shows Nikki's husband outside home at time of death
CCTV shows Nikki's husband outside home at time of death

The footage from outside a shop near the Bhati family's home shows a youth, who locals claimed was Vipin, standing behind a car and then suddenly running.

Dharmasthala: Woman who 'faked' daughter's disappearance quizzed
Dharmasthala: Woman who 'faked' daughter's disappearance quizzed

The SIT has been investigating the case involving allegations of multiple burials, murders and rapes in Dharmasthala, which has drawn wide public and political attention.

SC probe into Vantara: Reliance Foundation responds
SC probe into Vantara: Reliance Foundation responds

Reliance Foundation's Vantara has pledged full cooperation with the Supreme Court-appointed SIT investigating allegations of legal non-compliance and animal acquisition irregularities.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV