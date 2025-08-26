Premature GST speculation may fuel rumours, warns CBIC

17:32





In a post on X, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said decisions on GST are taken collectively by the Council comprising the Centre and states, and premature assumptions could trigger baseless rumours and market volatility.





It advised industry and the public to await official announcements after the GST Council meeting scheduled for September 3 and 4, 2025.

The government on Tuesday urged stakeholders to avoid speculation on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates ahead of the upcoming Council meeting.