PM defines swadeshi: Not concerned if money black or white

Tue, 26 August 2025
15:49
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said swadeshi should be everyone's life mantra, noting his government's 'Make in India' initiative has created a favourable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers. Modi said his definition of swadeshi is simple. 

"I am not concerned about whose money is invested, whether it is dollar or pound, or whether that currency is black or white. But whatever production is done with that money, the sweat should be of my countrymen," he added. The PM was speaking after flagging off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle (EV), the e-Vitara, at the brand's Hansalpur facility near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. 

The world will drive electric vehicles that are made in India, he said. Modi asked people to buy only swadeshi products, saying it is not important who makes the investment, but what matters is that the hard work for making the product should be of Indians. In that way, Maruti Suzuki is also a swadeshi company, he said. 

"Swadeshi should become our life mantra. Let's embrace swadeshi with pride. The things that will be made here by Japan are also swadeshi," the PM said in his address at the production facility.

"My definition of swadeshi is very simple. I am not concerned about whose money is invested...whether it is dollar or pound, or whether that currency is black or white. But whatever production is done with that money, the sweat should be of my countrymen. Those products will have the fragrance of my country's soil," he said. 

Referring to his vision of making India a developed country by 2047, Modi urged people to join this swadeshi movement for the sake of India's future generations. "In 2047, we will make India such that future generations will be proud of your sacrifice and contribution. For the bright future of your future generations, to realise the mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), I am inviting my countrymen today. Come, let us all move forward and make India a developed country," he said. Modi recalled that Maruti Suzuki was allotted land in Hansalpur when he was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2012. "In those days too, I had the vision of 'Make In India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said. "Today is a great day for 'Make in India' as e-vehicles made in the country will be exported to 100 countries. The world will drive electric vehicles that are made in India," he said.

