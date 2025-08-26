One-year-old girl falls to death from gallery of house in Nagpur

18:34





The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Satranjipura area under the Lakadganj police station limits, they said.





The victim, Simra Sameem Ansari, was playing in the gallery of her house when she lost balance and fell to the ground after slipping through a gap around 1.15 pm, an official said.





On hearing a loud thud, her family members and neighbours rushed to see what happened and were shocked to find her fallen to the ground.





She was immediately taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.





The police have registered a case of accidental death and investigation into the case is on, the official added. -- PTI

A one-year-old girl died after falling from gallery of her first floor house in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday.