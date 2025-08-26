Nitish Katara murder: SC extends interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav

21:17





A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih was hearing a plea filed by Yadav against an August 22 order of the Delhi high court which refused to extend his interim bail granted by the top court on July 29.





Yadav, 54, who has spent over 23 years, also sought interim bail on the ground that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he had to arrange for Rs 54 lakh, the fine imposed on him at the time of sentencing.





The bench agreed with the view of the high court and said the matter should be heard by the bench headed by Justice M M Sundresh, who passed the July 29 order extending Yadav's interim bail.





The high court on August 22 adjourned the matter till September 2 being "hesitant as to whether it has jurisdiction to extend the period of interim bail".





The top court observed the same was done keeping in mind the fact that the conviction of the petitioner by the trial court -- affirmed by the high court with sentence of imprisonment for 25 years without remission -- stood approved even by the Supreme Court not only when the appeal was decided appeal but also when the review petition was dismissed.





"The High Court prima facie seems to be justified in its opinion that once this Court had affirmed the decision of the High Court that the petitioner would not be entitled to any remission, it lacked the jurisdiction to grant the petitioner's prayer. If at all, it is this Court which can consider and grant relief," the bench said. -- PTI

